Redrow (LON:RDW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Redrow (LON:RDW – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 650 ($7.81) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RDW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 499 ($6.00) target price on shares of Redrow in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Redrow from GBX 510 ($6.13) to GBX 466 ($5.60) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 625 ($7.51) target price on shares of Redrow in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Redrow from GBX 390 ($4.69) to GBX 380 ($4.57) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 477 ($5.73) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 550.88 ($6.62).

Shares of RDW stock opened at GBX 518 ($6.23) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of £1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 914.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 495.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 480.59. Redrow has a 1-year low of GBX 367.40 ($4.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 626.40 ($7.53).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a GBX 10 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.14%.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

