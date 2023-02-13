Redmond Asset Management LLC Sells 210 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Redmond Asset Management LLC reduced its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CSGP opened at $75.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.36 and a 200-day moving average of $76.25. The company has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 88.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.86. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $85.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About CoStar Group

CSGP has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

