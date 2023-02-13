Redmond Asset Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 135.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Electric Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $91.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.03. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.27 and a 1 year high of $96.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.61%.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $84,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,165.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

