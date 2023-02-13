Redmond Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,073 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Watsco comprises about 2.0% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Watsco worth $5,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 66.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 516,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,306,000 after acquiring an additional 207,046 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Watsco by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,715,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,638,000 after purchasing an additional 152,610 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Watsco by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 532,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,259,000 after purchasing an additional 148,637 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 368,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,778,000 after buying an additional 115,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 699,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $179,998,000 after buying an additional 115,614 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WSO opened at $294.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.92. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.68 and a 12-month high of $319.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $269.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $2.45 dividend. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 70.61%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.33.

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

