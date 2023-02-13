Redmond Asset Management LLC Buys 545 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,403 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 17.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.7% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 13.8% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.7% in the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 2.3% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock opened at $213.16 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $219.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.77.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($7.69) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.41.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

