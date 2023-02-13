Redmond Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) by 97.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 269,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,932 shares during the period. Clarus accounts for approximately 1.4% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clarus were worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clarus by 3,616.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,863,000 after purchasing an additional 607,915 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Clarus by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 922,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,421,000 after acquiring an additional 237,357 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Clarus during the 2nd quarter worth $3,754,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Clarus by 1,798.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 177,899 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 568.8% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 187,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 159,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarus alerts:

Clarus Price Performance

CLAR opened at $9.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Clarus Co. has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $29.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.72. The company has a market cap of $356.61 million, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clarus Profile

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLAR. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Clarus from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. DA Davidson cut shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clarus to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Clarus from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

(Get Rating)

Clarus Corp engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Precision Sport, and Adventure. The Outdoor segment manufactures outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, trail running, backpacking, skiing, and a wide range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.