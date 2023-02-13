Redmond Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,595 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors accounts for about 1.0% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,113 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,884,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $186.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.70. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $200.97.

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.01%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NXPI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. KGI Securities cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.95.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.