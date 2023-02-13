Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for McDonald’s (MCD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD):

2/3/2023 – McDonald’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $296.00 to $283.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – McDonald’s had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock.

2/1/2023 – McDonald’s had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $295.00 to $290.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $298.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – McDonald’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $279.00 to $277.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – McDonald’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $300.00 to $292.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $263.00 to $277.00.

1/30/2023 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $260.00 to $270.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/25/2023 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $292.00 to $298.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/23/2023 – McDonald’s is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock.

1/18/2023 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $285.00 to $305.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/18/2023 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $250.00 to $262.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/16/2023 – McDonald’s was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/6/2023 – McDonald’s was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/5/2023 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $295.00 to $310.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2023 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $262.00 to $263.00.

12/21/2022 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $305.00 to $315.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:MCD traded up $3.73 on Monday, hitting $266.15. 438,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,747,063. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $268.08 and a 200-day moving average of $262.16. The stock has a market cap of $194.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 172,083 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,709,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 8.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

