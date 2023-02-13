Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Centene (CNC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Centene (NYSE: CNC) in the last few weeks:
- 2/8/2023 – Centene had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $98.00 to $94.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/8/2023 – Centene had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $93.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/8/2023 – Centene had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $97.00 to $74.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/8/2023 – Centene had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/8/2023 – Centene had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $110.00 to $95.00.
- 2/7/2023 – Centene was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.
- 1/16/2023 – Centene was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 1/6/2023 – Centene was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 1/6/2023 – Centene had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $103.00 to $98.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/26/2022 – Centene was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 12/19/2022 – Centene had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $104.00 to $106.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Centene Price Performance
NYSE:CNC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.91. 1,156,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,246,555. The company has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.55. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $68.73 and a 1-year high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.73 and a 200 day moving average of $83.09.
Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Centene
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Centene by 5,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Centene (CNC)
- Checkpoint Software Helps Cyber Security Stocks Bottom
- Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here’s Why
- Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- Bullish Sentiment Builds In Mullen Automotive
Receive News & Ratings for Centene Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.