Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Centene (CNC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Centene (NYSE: CNC) in the last few weeks:

2/8/2023 – Centene had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $98.00 to $94.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2023 – Centene had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $93.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2023 – Centene had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $97.00 to $74.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/8/2023 – Centene had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock.

2/8/2023 – Centene had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $110.00 to $95.00.

2/7/2023 – Centene was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

1/16/2023 – Centene was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/6/2023 – Centene was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/6/2023 – Centene had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $103.00 to $98.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/26/2022 – Centene was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/19/2022 – Centene had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $104.00 to $106.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE:CNC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.91. 1,156,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,246,555. The company has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.55. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $68.73 and a 1-year high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.73 and a 200 day moving average of $83.09.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO James E. Murray bought 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.30 per share, with a total value of $494,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,984,926. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.89 per share, with a total value of $215,670.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,955 shares in the company, valued at $22,354,554.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO James E. Murray purchased 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,984,926. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 16,750 shares of company stock worth $1,213,605 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Centene by 5,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

