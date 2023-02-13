Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Edison International (EIX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Edison International (NYSE: EIX) recently:

2/2/2023 – Edison International had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $74.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – Edison International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $57.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – Edison International was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $76.00.

1/23/2023 – Edison International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $59.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/10/2023 – Edison International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $76.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/3/2023 – Edison International was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $69.00.

12/23/2022 – Edison International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/15/2022 – Edison International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $58.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/15/2022 – Edison International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Edison International Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE EIX traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,904. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.79. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.45 and a twelve month high of $73.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edison International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,704,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,642,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Edison International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,265,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,675,871,000 after buying an additional 562,352 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,619,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $866,497,000 after buying an additional 201,583 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Edison International by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,822,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,444,000 after buying an additional 511,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Edison International by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after buying an additional 1,541,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.