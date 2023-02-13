Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hexcel (HXL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hexcel (NYSE: HXL) recently:

2/9/2023 – Hexcel had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $73.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Hexcel was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $75.00.

1/30/2023 – Hexcel had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/30/2023 – Hexcel had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – Hexcel had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $53.00 to $59.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/26/2023 – Hexcel was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

1/9/2023 – Hexcel had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $52.00 to $53.00.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HXL traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.33. 91,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,681. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.59.

Get Hexcel Co alerts:

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $429.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $292,195.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,065.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $77,481.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,802.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $292,195.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,065.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,714 shares of company stock worth $663,578. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hexcel

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Hexcel by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 487.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.