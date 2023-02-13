Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Everest Re Group (RE)

Everest Re Group (NYSE: RE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/13/2023 – Everest Re Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $385.00 to $415.00.

2/10/2023 – Everest Re Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $408.00 to $426.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2023 – Everest Re Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/1/2023 – Everest Re Group is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2023 – Everest Re Group is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock.

1/18/2023 – Everest Re Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $365.00 to $408.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Everest Re Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE RE traded up $4.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $383.57. The stock had a trading volume of 43,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,497. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.61. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $244.57 and a 1-year high of $394.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $342.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.92.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.29 by $2.92. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 44.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everest Re Group

In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total transaction of $746,793.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,076 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,304,727.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total value of $222,166.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,393 shares in the company, valued at $13,454,690.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 248.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Featured Stories

