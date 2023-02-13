Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Down 3.7%

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) fell 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.76 and last traded at $42.00. 506,668 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 685,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.63.
Several analysts have recently commented on RETA shares. Guggenheim began coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reata Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.34 and a 200 day moving average of $32.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.25.
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.
