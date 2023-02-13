Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Down 3.7%

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) fell 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.76 and last traded at $42.00. 506,668 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 685,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on RETA shares. Guggenheim began coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reata Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reata Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.34 and a 200 day moving average of $32.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of Reata Pharmaceuticals

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RETA. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.