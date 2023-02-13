RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Trading 5.9% Higher

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $86.31 and last traded at $86.30. 83,379 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 84,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on RICK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of RCI Hospitality from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

RCI Hospitality Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.45 and its 200 day moving average is $79.65. The firm has a market cap of $801.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

RCI Hospitality Dividend Announcement

RCI Hospitality ( NASDAQ:RICK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $71.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.77 million. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 21.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in RCI Hospitality in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the second quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RCI Hospitality by 54.7% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 13,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 46.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Featured Stories

