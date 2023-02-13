Raymond James Increases Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target to C$44.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 23.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Russel Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.50 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$38.43.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Russel Metals Stock Performance

Shares of RUS stock traded up C$1.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$35.72. 396,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,726. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.63. The company has a market cap of C$2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.42. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of C$23.80 and a 12-month high of C$36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.05, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.