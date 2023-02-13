Raymond James Cuts Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Price Target to C$135.00

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$140.00 to C$135.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$175.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Precision Drilling from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.75.
Precision Drilling Stock Performance
Shares of PDS stock traded down $0.65 on Monday, hitting $64.26. 32,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,667. The company has a market capitalization of $871.37 million, a PE ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.37 and its 200 day moving average is $69.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of $47.85 and a 1-year high of $87.36.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Precision Drilling
Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision of onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes rig and directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Precision Drilling (PDS)
- Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here’s Why
- Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- Bullish Sentiment Builds In Mullen Automotive
- There’s a Lot to Love About Mineralys’ Valentine’s Day IPO
Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.