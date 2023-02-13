Raymond James Cuts Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Price Target to C$135.00

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$140.00 to C$135.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$175.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Precision Drilling from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.75.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling Stock Performance

Shares of PDS stock traded down $0.65 on Monday, hitting $64.26. 32,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,667. The company has a market capitalization of $871.37 million, a PE ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.37 and its 200 day moving average is $69.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of $47.85 and a 1-year high of $87.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Precision Drilling

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDS. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 5,783.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 547,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,902,000 after buying an additional 537,831 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 335,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,046,000 after purchasing an additional 179,865 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 433,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,193,000 after purchasing an additional 122,386 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 565.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 53,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth $3,499,000. 45.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision of onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes rig and directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.