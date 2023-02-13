Raydium Trading 10.9% Higher This Week (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 12th. During the last week, Raydium has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. Raydium has a market capitalization of $48.73 million and approximately $11.07 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium token can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Raydium

Raydium’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,911 tokens and its circulating supply is 177,541,052 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

