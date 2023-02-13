Rarible (RARI) Market Cap Reaches $27.11 Million

Rarible (RARI) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last week, Rarible has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar. One Rarible token can now be bought for about $1.88 or 0.00008725 BTC on popular exchanges. Rarible has a market capitalization of $27.11 million and $298,463.98 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.70 or 0.00419329 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,008.27 or 0.27777100 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Rarible Profile

Rarible launched on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,441,025 tokens. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rarible

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars.

