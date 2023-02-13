Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Lowered to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $52.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $55.00.

RPD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Rapid7 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.89.

Rapid7 Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $50.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.86. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $118.25.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapid7

In other Rapid7 news, CFO Timothy M. Adams purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Timothy M. Adams acquired 2,500 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 109,294 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $1,214,858.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,495,480.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 124,857 shares of company stock valued at $3,923,423 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rapid7 by 103.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Rapid7 by 341.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Rapid7 by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

Featured Stories

