Radient Technologies (CVE:RTI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Radient Technologies Inc. (CVE:RTI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 105000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Radient Technologies Stock Up 100.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.40 million and a P/E ratio of -0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.01.

About Radient Technologies

Radient Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes, manufactures, sells, and distributes cannabis materials in Canada and internationally. It offers vape cartridges or dabs, cannabis oil, standardized cannabinoid ingredients, cannabis extracts, and cannabis formulations. The company also provides extraction services for the extraction, purification, and isolation of cannabinoids for third parties.

