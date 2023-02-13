Quent Capital LLC Sells 165,156 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWZ)

Quent Capital LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWZ – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,156 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Quent Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Quent Capital LLC owned 4.07% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF worth $5,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.17. The stock had a trading volume of 21,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,325. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $30.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.25.

