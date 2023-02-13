Quent Capital LLC Purchases 911 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 148,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,730,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 9.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 79,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.2 %

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $139.91. 1,542,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,083,193. The firm has a market cap of $330.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.82 and its 200 day moving average is $141.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.04%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

