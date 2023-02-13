Quent Capital LLC Purchases 872 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,774 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,024 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 14,456 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 10,104 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,060 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 10,834 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,423 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DKS stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $129.96. 332,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,368. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $138.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.40.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 52.43%. Analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 17.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,078,402.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,664. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,078,402.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,664. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,283 shares of company stock valued at $4,475,632. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on DKS. Oppenheimer upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.