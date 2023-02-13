Quent Capital LLC Has $822,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 211.9% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 70,379 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 18,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.1 %

Bank of America stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.60. The stock had a trading volume of 8,213,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,028,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $48.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

