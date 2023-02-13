Quent Capital LLC Has $4.85 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,117 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Quent Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $4,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIV. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIV stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.98. The company had a trading volume of 81,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,335. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.62 and a 200 day moving average of $29.64. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.52 and a 1-year high of $35.34.

