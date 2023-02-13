Quent Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,063,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,779,000 after buying an additional 519,059 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 371.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 510,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,629,000 after buying an additional 401,901 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,273,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,779,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,388,000 after purchasing an additional 363,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 40.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,229,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,374,000 after purchasing an additional 351,372 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPT traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.85. 240,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -69.24 and a beta of 0.90. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $85.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.80.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.11.

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 37,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,448,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,638.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 37,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,448,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,638.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $1,252,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,948,513.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,619 shares of company stock worth $5,712,204. 13.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

