Quent Capital LLC Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,044 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Walmart by 500.0% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $38,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,834,670.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at $34,834,670.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,666,178.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,854,767. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $145.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,925,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,186,124. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $393.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.09.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

