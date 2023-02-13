Quent Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Quent Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 187,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,316 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.5% of Quent Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Quent Capital LLC owned approximately 0.66% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $7,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,052,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,860,000 after acquiring an additional 686,555 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,766,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,414,000 after buying an additional 97,439 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 233.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 56,647 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,326,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 417,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,151,000 after acquiring an additional 46,972 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.51. The company had a trading volume of 19,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,704. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.56. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $36.47 and a 12-month high of $55.37.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

