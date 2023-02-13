Quent Capital LLC Acquires 166 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,372 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $329,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,705. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $494.52. 671,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,133,052. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $507.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $520.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.73 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $462.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on UNH. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.39.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Recommended Stories

