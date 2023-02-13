Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QLYS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Qualys by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 370,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,790,000 after buying an additional 155,203 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 316.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,449,000 after buying an additional 141,300 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Qualys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,784,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Qualys by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,517,000 after buying an additional 62,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Qualys by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $576,145,000 after buying an additional 56,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total transaction of $665,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,793,410.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 3,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total value of $389,830.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,570,870.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $665,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,793,410.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,879 shares of company stock worth $1,715,774 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Qualys Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on QLYS shares. StockNews.com lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Qualys from $118.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Qualys from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.29.

QLYS stock opened at $121.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.17. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.10 and a 52 week high of $162.36.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

