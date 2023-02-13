Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 1,123 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 146.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $174,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWS stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.47. The company had a trading volume of 11,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,161. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.24. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $122.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.