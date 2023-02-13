Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $8.43 Million Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,288.9% during the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 348,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,285,000 after purchasing an additional 323,001 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $930,000. Souders Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $716,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $314,000. 22.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.23. 205,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,320,656. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.57. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.56 and a 12 month high of $84.86.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.