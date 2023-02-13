Quadrant Capital Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 10,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.1% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 15,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 11,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 25,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.60.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.60. 1,289,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,393,754. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $244.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $56.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.31 and a 200 day moving average of $47.36.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

