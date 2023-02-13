Qtum Trading Down 8.5% Over Last 7 Days (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $271.01 million and approximately $41.18 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $2.59 or 0.00011986 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,534,778 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

