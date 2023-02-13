qPULA Trading Management LP Takes $266,000 Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. AGNC Investment accounts for about 2.3% of qPULA Trading Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 4,520.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AGNC Investment to $9.50 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Maxim Group increased their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on AGNC Investment to $8.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.05.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

AGNC stock opened at $11.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.47. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $13.95.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.17 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 26.52% and a negative net margin of 80.24%. The business’s revenue was down 89.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 12.7%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is -56.69%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

