qPULA Trading Management LP Purchases Shares of 25,483 Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000. Vale accounts for 3.0% of qPULA Trading Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 74.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 255.7% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vale during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 17.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vale during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $16.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.99. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $21.29. The company has a market cap of $75.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.0474 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. Vale’s payout ratio is 2.33%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VALE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.18.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

