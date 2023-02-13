qPULA Trading Management LP Buys New Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 2.0% of qPULA Trading Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,746,000 after buying an additional 791,710 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after buying an additional 272,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $81.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $132.12 billion, a PE ratio of 92.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $125.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.67.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,431.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.