QC Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QCCO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

QC Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QCCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
QC Stock Performance
QCCO remained flat at $0.60 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,476. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.56. QC has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $0.70.
QC Company Profile
