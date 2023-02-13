QC Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QCCO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

QC Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QCCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

QC Stock Performance

QCCO remained flat at $0.60 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,476. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.56. QC has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $0.70.

QC Company Profile

QC Holdings, Inc provides financial services and is focused on providing credit solutions for underserved consumers and small business. The firm engages in check cashing and short term lending. It also offers long term installment loans, online loans, and factoring for the small business. The company was founded by Don Allen Early and Mary Lou Andersen-Early in 1984 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.

