Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Pulmatrix in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.
Pulmatrix Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PULM opened at $3.75 on Thursday. Pulmatrix has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.96.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pulmatrix stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.90% of Pulmatrix as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.69% of the company’s stock.
About Pulmatrix
Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company engaged in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
