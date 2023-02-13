Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by Miramar Capital LLC

Miramar Capital LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Prudential Financial accounts for 3.2% of Miramar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $11,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $36,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Price Performance

PRU stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.36. 201,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,779. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.46 and a 1-year high of $122.54. The company has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.15, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is -121.83%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.