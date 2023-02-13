Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) Short Interest Down 57.9% in January

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 467,000 shares, a decrease of 57.9% from the January 15th total of 1,108,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,670.0 days.
Proximus Stock Performance
Shares of BGAOF stock remained flat at $11.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. Proximus has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.01.
About Proximus
