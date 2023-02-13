Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Trading Down 4.5%

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.27 and last traded at $16.43. 158,603 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,055,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.21.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75.
About Protagonist Therapeutics
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.
