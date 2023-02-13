Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Trading Down 4.5%

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.27 and last traded at $16.43. 158,603 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,055,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Protagonist Therapeutics Trading Down 6.2 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Protagonist Therapeutics

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 273.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

