Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Trading Down 4.5%

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGXGet Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.27 and last traded at $16.43. 158,603 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,055,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Protagonist Therapeutics Trading Down 6.2 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Protagonist Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 273.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

