ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. reduced its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1,336.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 93,546 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 215.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 15,065 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $92.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.68. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

