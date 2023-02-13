Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Short Interest Update

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 40.1% from the January 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.88. 7,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,535. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.09. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $32.66 and a 12-month high of $43.45.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USMC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 126,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after buying an additional 13,835 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $646,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $207,000.

