Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Short Interest Update

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 40.1% from the January 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.88. 7,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,535. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.09. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $32.66 and a 12-month high of $43.45.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
