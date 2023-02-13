Prime Medicine (NYSEARCA:PRME) Trading 6.5% Higher

Shares of Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSEARCA:PRME – Get Rating) traded up 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.08 and last traded at $21.00. 77,922 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 147,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.72.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Prime Medicine from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.90.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Prime Medicine during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

