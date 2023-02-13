PriceSmart, Inc. Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.46 (NASDAQ:PSMT)

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th.
PriceSmart has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. PriceSmart has a dividend payout ratio of 21.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
PriceSmart Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,610. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.87. PriceSmart has a one year low of $56.29 and a one year high of $88.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.56.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PSMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank lowered PriceSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other PriceSmart news, Director Gordon H. Hanson sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total transaction of $99,745.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,794.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total value of $1,046,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,365,320.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gordon H. Hanson sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total value of $99,745.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,794.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,182 shares of company stock worth $2,822,651 in the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PriceSmart
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in PriceSmart in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in PriceSmart in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.
About PriceSmart
PriceSmart, Inc engages in the business of managing membership shopping warehouse club concepts to emerging and developing countries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations, and Colombia Operations. The Central America Operations segment includes Panama, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua.
