Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Trims Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,489 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the second quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1,177.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stifel Financial stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.00. 31,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,572. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $49.31 and a 52-week high of $79.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.43.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.06). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Stifel Financial from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

