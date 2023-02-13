Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Raises Holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.12% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OR shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Up 0.3 %

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

OR stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.82. 65,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 0.77. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $14.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.41.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquisition, mining, and exploration of precious metals, streams, and other royalties. It holds interests in the Canadian Malartic mine. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

