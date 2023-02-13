Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $985,000 in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.05% of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 14,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AMLX traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,084. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.74. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $41.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.