Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $568,000 in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xometry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $409,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xometry by 415.5% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 760,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,794,000 after purchasing an additional 612,731 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Xometry by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Xometry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Xometry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Xometry

In related news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $858,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,845,755.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Xometry news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $342,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at $649,358.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $858,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,845,755.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,737 shares of company stock valued at $4,349,673 over the last three months. 30.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xometry Stock Performance

Shares of XMTR traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.87. 50,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,700. Xometry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $64.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.73 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 21.58% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%. Research analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XMTR shares. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Xometry in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Xometry from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.44.

Xometry Profile

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

Featured Stories

